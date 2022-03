By: Marilyn McGuire

Members from the garden club worked at the Subway flower bed cleaning up plants & trash from the winter. Next work day is is the Thursday at the Casey flower bed from 1 to 3. Our club’s mission to to keep Ashland beautiful. If you would like information about the garden club & how to join you may call Marilyn McGuire @ 573-239-0906. See you around Ashland.