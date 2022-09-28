By: Ernie Wren

The 7th annual “Southern Boone Marching Classic” is coming up on Saturday, October 15th, from 9am to 6pm. With twenty schools competing in a variety of contests, this event will have something for everyone. The parade will be from Broadway and College to the middle school starting at 9 AM, with the last school stepping off at 10:24 AM. This is not a parade with candy as it consists of marching bands from the schools doing their show and getting judged. Fifteen schools will be participating in the parade competition. The Color Guard competition will be next on the schedule at the high school with six schools competing and our own SBC Clinic Exhibition after that. Indoor Drumline starts at 12:30 pm with four schools competing and a field show starts at 2:00 pm with twelve schools putting forth their best shows. Our own Southern Boone Marching Band will perform their field competition at 5:15 pm with the final awards presentation at 5:30 pm. This is a genuinely momentous event for the community both in terms of highlighting how wonderful Southern Boone is, as well as bringing in many visitors, who patronize local stores and eateries. As a former high school band member (trombone), I can not overstate how prestigious it is for our community to be the host of an event like this. So, attend all or parts of the day’s activities, and cheer on every school as their students perform. And as an encore, watch our Southern Boone Marching Band perform at the Chicago Thanksgiving Day parade on November 24th. GO EAGLES!

