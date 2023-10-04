By: Bradie Baylous

On Tuesday September 19, 2023 Ashland FFA officers and advisors held a Greenhand- New member/parent night in the Ag building. FFA officers served Lasagna,salad, Italian bread and yummy dessert. The night’s focus was to help Greenhand members and their parents to learn more about FFA and what it has to offer and provide parents an opportunity to meet officers and advisors. During the evening participants could try on and order a FFA jacket, learn about the Washington Leadership Conference and our Annual Fall Fundraiser.