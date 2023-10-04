By: Tara Blue

The leaves are a-changin’ and this week’s featured business is ready to help you fall into the season right! Lloyd’s Family Farm is a long-standing local gem and owners Zach and Erin Diederich are staying true to their roots. The farm has been in their family since 1876 and according to Zach and Erin, “is based off the simplest things in life: Faith, Hope, Love, Respect, and Hard Work. This farm truly has our heart and soul in every crop and every activity we make and provide. It means a lot to us.”

Born and raised in Ashland, both Zach and Erin graduated from Southern Boone Schools. They have three children who currently attend Southern Boone and feel blessed to have their family all in the local area. They believe that Southern Boone is a ”wonderful place to be and are grateful to have the opportunity to provide this farm experience to our community, and our surrounding communities as well.”

In 2014, they opened the barn doors to the public for a pumpkin patch experience. This year marks their 10th fall festival season and they’ve worked hard to incorporate a little bit of something for everyone: a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayride, jumping pillow, super slide, pedal cart track, tire swings, corn pits, basketball shoot, live animals, bubble barn, tug-of-war, rubber duck races, a cow milking play station, seasonal food and drinks, and more!

Each year, fall fest begins the last full weekend of September and runs through the last full weekend of October. Fall fest hours of operation are Saturdays and Sundays 10 am – 6pm, and Fridays in October, 1pm-5pm.

In addition to the fall fest, the Diederich’s continue to add to the farm experience each year. They opened “you-pick” strawberries in the spring of 2020 and “you-pick” blackberries in the summer of 2022. “You-pick” strawberries event takes place in the Spring (May/June) and “you-pick” blackberries event takes place in the summer (July/August). Berries are also available pre-picked. Next year, they will begin fresh cut Christmas tree harvest in November 2024.

Bring in the season right with Lloyd’s Family Farm and create long-lasting memories with your loved ones!

For more information:

Call 573-356-1809

Visit their website lloydsfamilyfarm.com

Find them on Facebook

Email lloydsfamilyfarm@gmail.com