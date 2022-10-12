Provided By:

Rebekah Hammett

On Monday, September 26, the Ashland FFA officer team performed a distracted driving docudrama in front of the high school commons parking lot. Members of the FFA acted as though two students were hit by a driver who was distracted by their phone instead of focusing on the road. In the docudrama, one student was killed and the other had their legs severely injured. The FFA worked with the Southern Boone Fire Protection District, Ashland Police Department, ThinkFirst Coalition, Arrive Alive and Robinson Funeral Home to put on this realistic and informational demonstration.

