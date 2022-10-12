By: Ernie Wren

Many still think of the American Legion Hall as a place of multi-colored shag walls, but that would not be reflective of its current look thanks to a complete overhaul which involved volunteers from many different groups in the community.

The American Legion Post 152 was built in 1952 and was a “kit” building. It was one of the first “kits” in the area and, at the time, the first modern building on the main street of Ashland. The large 100’ x 80’ building has become a staple of the community, hosting Legion meetings and community dinners, dances, weddings and various fundraiser events. The Legion still has local dance clubs which rent the building on a regular basis just for the wooden floor.

