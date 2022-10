Help Wanted

Family of five in Ashland seeks House Manager.

Duties include: laundering and putting away clothing, changing linens, home organizing, food organization/preparation, light cleaning, home decorating, event planning and coordination, scheduling and supervising home maintenance and repair work, occasional errand running or shopping. Preferred 20 hours a week, although flexible. Paid Hourly. References required.

Email: simco23@me.com if interested.