On December 15, Ashland FFA held a middle school Agriculture meeting. 20 middle school members and 15 FFA members created 35 Holiday Center pieces. Jessica Ward, owner of In Any Event, provided the supplies and guided the students in making the pieces. The cost of each flower arrangement were sponsored by the Southern Boone community. The gifts along with a handwritten Christmas card were delivered to residents at Ashland Villa and Bluegrass Terrace.