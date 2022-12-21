On Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 the Ashland FFA chapter held its annual Barnwarming Dance. The dance included line dancing, games, food, group karaoke, door prizes, and a whole lot of fun. This year’s Barnwarming King and Queen were Charlie Lewis and Olivia Dalton. The Ashland FFA chapter holds this event in order for FFA members and highschool students to learn new line dances, spend time with their friends and to have fun! During the event the members raised money and cans to donate to the Central Missouri Food Bank to feed people during the Christmas holiday.