Ms. Meyer’s
Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my toys. This year I would like a Gabby doll house. Do you like the snow?
Love, Brylee
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the clothes. This year I would like a hoverboard. Do you have headphones?
Love, Finley
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the Starbucks cup. This year I would like a batmobile. Do you shave your beard off?
Love, Jaxson
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents. This year I would like a ginormous robot. How do you make toys?
Love, Opie
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like a Chiefs helmet and Jersey. How do you fly with your reindeer?
Love, Samuel
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents. This year I would like a make-up set. Why do you have a mustache?
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the watch. This year I would like books to read. When do you deliver gifts?
Love, Aubrey
