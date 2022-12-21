Ms. Meyer’s

Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my toys. This year I would like a Gabby doll house. Do you like the snow?

Love, Brylee

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the clothes. This year I would like a hoverboard. Do you have headphones?

Love, Finley

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Starbucks cup. This year I would like a batmobile. Do you shave your beard off?

Love, Jaxson

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents. This year I would like a ginormous robot. How do you make toys?

Love, Opie

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like a Chiefs helmet and Jersey. How do you fly with your reindeer?

Love, Samuel

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents. This year I would like a make-up set. Why do you have a mustache?

Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the watch. This year I would like books to read. When do you deliver gifts?

Love, Aubrey

