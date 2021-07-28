The Ashland Board of Alderman approved a motion during a special meeting on Friday, July 23, for the mayor to enter into a contract with Simple Development, LLC to purchase the Ashland Police Department property located at 601 E. Broadway for $450,000. Mayor Sullivan requested board approval during a regularly scheduled meeting on May 18, 2021, to list the property for sale by owner. The Ashland Police Department will be relocating to the new Ashland Municipal Center once renovation construction is complete. The contract is contingent on the developer receiving franchise approval on or before August 30, 2021

Photo By:James Smith Films