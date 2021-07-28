Public Health and Human Services launches Vaccine Ambassador Program Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) has launched a volunteer COVID-19 Vaccine Ambassador Program to enhance ongoing outreach and education efforts. While many people in Boone County have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine, many others still have questions and concerns about getting the vaccine. Vaccine Ambassadors will work to answer these questions and address concerns. They will help build vaccine confidence with their family, friends, neighbors, faith communities and the businesses next door so that as many people get vaccinated as possible to keep our community safe. As a Vaccine Ambassador, community members will reach out to family and friends, share information on social media, post flyers or participate in outreach activities to let people know about neighborhood clinics. The goal is to engage those nearby in small ways that add up and move Boone County forward. Any Boone County resident that is interested in becoming a volunteer Vaccine Ambassador can sign up online: https://bit.ly/BooneAmbassador The registration link is also posted online at CoMo.Gov/CovidVaccine and on the PHHS Facebook and Twitter accounts. Those wanting printed materials can pick them up at PHHS, 1005 W. Worley St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.