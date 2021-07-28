By: Ernie Wren

The YMCA has graciously offered their building for a cooling center for our community. With the temperatures getting above 90 this week many people do not have air conditioning and need a place to cool off. The hours will be 8:00 am-5:00pm.M-F. Please feel free to accept their hospitality. There will be a sign directing you where to go inside the building. If you have any questions please feel free to contact Helping Hands. This is just one more example of how our small community sticks together to take care of each other! Thank you YMCA! The Southern Boone Learning Garden is a great place to take a short stroll in the evening hours. The garden produce has really been growing fast with the rains and sunshine. They do ask that if you want to pick something, to let them know, as most of the plants/produce they have right now are designated for the summer school programs and projects.

