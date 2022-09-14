By: Ernie Wren

With approximately eight churches in the Southern Boone vicinity, religious leadership and community involvement has always been a large part of area activities and culture. Ashland Baptist Church (ABC) has held a strong presence in the area not only on a religious front, but also in meeting social needs with efforts such as serving as the monthly food pantry destination and a diapers handout program. The Ashland Baptist Church was officially initiated as a church on April 19, 1879, so they have been active in the area for quite some time.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal