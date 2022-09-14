ournal staff report

Voters will notice changes when they go to the ballot box in November – changes which could slow things down a bit, said Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon.

According to a bill approved by the Missouri Legislature this past session, in order to receive a ballot, voters will be required to show a photo ID. Forms of ID acceptable will include:

A Missouri drivers license, which is not expired;

A Missouri non-drivers license which is not expired or does not have an expiration date;

A Passport which is not expired;

A military ID which is not expired or does not have an expiration date;

A document issued by the United States or the State of Missouri which matches your voter registration record. This document must not be expired.

If you don’t have one of these IDs, you can still vote with a blue provisional ballot, which will be counted if you come back to your polling place on Election Day with your ID or if your signature matches the signature on your voter registration record.

“The downstream consequence of this is just that it may slow the process,” Lennon said. “We will need to absorb the impact of that as best we can.”

Lennon also said she expected more provisional ballots than in prior elections, which could likely mean some election results may not be finalized until a week after the election.

