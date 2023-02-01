By: Ernie Wren

The Boone County Journal has been sold! While the details are not ready for release, readers can expect a full article on the new owners in next week’s edition. I am pleased that the paper will continue serving Southern Boone as it has since 1969, 54 years ago. This coming January will mark its 55th year, and a celebration will surely be planned. I know the new owners are looking forward to building on what previous owners have achieved, and they plan on enhancing and changing some areas, while maintaining others. They are committed to a fresh community feel that offers an increased level of engagement with community activities, sports and residents. You can read all about the new owners and their plans in next week’s edition. There will also be opportunities for the public to share ideas and comments regarding what they’d like to see in future editions. A big thank you goes out to Gene Rhorer for being the owner/publisher for the Journal these last few years.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal