Gary Lee Sieckman, 74, of Ashland passed away at University Medical Center, February 5, 2023, as a result of a fall. He had been diagnosed with Alzheimers Disease in 2020.

Gary was born March 5, 1948, the son of Milton G. Sieckman and Anna Mae Fisher Sieckman. He worked at the Harry S. Truman Hospital for 40 years as a research technician. Gary married Alisa Lau July 10th 1993 and adopted her daughter, Megan, 1 year later. Gary enjoyed fishing, dancing, Caribbean music, gardening, travel and cooking. He, along with his wife, directed multiple Vacation Bible Schools.

He ran a very successful AirBNB in Ashland for several years. It was rated 5 stars by his visitors.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, a brother (David Sieckman), his sister (Sherry Hagan), and one niece. He is survived by his wife, Alisa; daughter Megan Lau-Sears, son-in-law Brian Sears and his daughter, Larissa Sears; his brother Jackie Sieckman (Sheri) and several nieces.

Gary loved pets and was especially close, in his later years, to Walter, a small terrier mix that was his shadow and comfort companion. Memorials are suggested to the rescue where he adopted Wally: Columbia Second Chance. (columbia2ndchance.org)