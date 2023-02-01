By: Ernie Wren

With winning records on both varsity and junior varsity teams, Southern Boone’s Scholar (Quiz) Bowl teams know the answers! The level of competitiveness and adrenalin during these competitions is equal to that of what you would find on the football, soccer, and baseball fields. These competitors mean business when it comes to winning! The competitions are open to public, and you will have a lot of fun if you catch one. On February 2nd you can see the Eagles compete against New Bloomfield at 4pm, against Harrisburg on the 7th at 4:30pm, and against North Callaway on the 16th at 5:15pm. The full schedules are available at the Southern Boone high school’s website under athletics. The team is coached by Justine Rogers.

Ms. Rogers has been coaching Quiz Bowl here for over 15 years and finds it as rewarding today as it was during her first year. She was drawn to it because she loved the idea of academic competition, competing in speech and debate, mock trials, and future problem solving in middle school and high school when she was young. Teaching in Texas, she was the school’s University Interscholastic League (UIL) coordinator, and coached or oversaw competitive teams in a multitude of academic areas. Moving to Missouri offered her the new experience of MSHSAA-sanctioned competitions that focused on academic excellence across all fields. She’s also a lifelong Jeopardy fan!

