By: Ernie Wren

What a great Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting event in Ashland this past Friday night! Mayor Dorise Slinker was on hand for the festivities, which had about 25 floats, tractors, and groups participating. It made up one of the best parades in recent years! Congratulations to the following Ashland Christmas Parade winners: Best Float – Ashland Childcare Center, Best Tractor – Fred Brune, Most Unusual – Basinger Family.

The Ashland Public Works also received the Traveling “Christmas Story Leg Lamp” in appreciation for their hard work throughout the year and especially during the holidays. Public Works Director James Creel said the lamp would be on display in a City Hall window all season for everyone to enjoy. It was impressive to have the cheerleaders out there performing to music, and it’s been a long time since I’ve seen three antique Volkswagen buses lined up and decorated for the holidays! Representatives from the Ashland Park Board judged the participants and stated that it was one of the most impressive lineups in parade history. It was very difficult to pick the winners. Personally, I think every participant was a winner, perhaps next year we can think up a few more categories!

