By: Mike Roux

My favorite way to deer hunt is called “still-hunting”. Using this method, I move slowly and quietly for about 50-yards and then sit or stand there for 10 to 15-minutes. Then I repeat that process. This gives me the chance to cover acreage and see the deer before they see me. The hardest part about this style of hunting is sitting on the cold, hard ground

Recently I found a way to eliminate that problem. The VERSTILE GROUND BLIND that I use for turkey and stationary deer hunting has the perfect, most well thought out seat I have ever used. The tree-seat portion of this blind is, without doubt, the most comfortable seat I have ever had in the timber. Both the seat and the back are padded, and it can be used at virtually any angle on the hillside.

