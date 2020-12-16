Ward one alderwomen and mayor pro tem, Leslie Martin, tendered her resignation effective immediately on Monday, December 14. The Board of Aldermen was notified during Tuesday’s scheduled meeting. Former Mayor Gene Rhorer first appointed Leslie following the death of Alderman George Campbell. She then ran unopposed in the next election.

Recently, we had an administrative assistance position open up at city hall. Leslie was one of many applicants considered and interviewed by our Assistant City Administrator, Leland Rehard, and City Treasurer, Jon Sanders. Jon officially extended the offer, and she accepted this position on Monday.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

Mayor Richard Sullivan