By: Ernie Wren

This past week the City of Ashland Parks and Rec Board announced that the “Home for the Holidays” annual Christmas parade and tree lighting will be held on Friday, December 2nd, 2022. At 5:30pm the parade lineup begins at the Primary School. At 6pm judging begins with prizes from Ernie Wren (me) from Total Lending Concepts. Prizes will be awarded for: Best Float, Best Tractor, and Most Unusual participants. Carrie Mertensmeyer also plans to award the travelling Christmas Story “Leg Lamp” trophy again this year, which is fantastic. Carrie’s father Rich Ward was instrumental in getting the original tractor parades started, so it’s really good to see this tradition being continued.

The parade will begin at 6:30pm. The parade path will be as usual, travelling north on Henry Clay, and then west (left) at Broadway. This will be followed by the tree lighting at the Ashland City Park, Santa & Mrs. Claus at the park gazebo for pictures, and the Southern Boone Chamber having a table handing out “Moose Munch”. If you or your business would like to contribute to the fun, contact Ashland City Hall and just let them know you’d like to help out.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal