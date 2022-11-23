By: Dr. Glenn Mollette

( Letter to the Editor )

Thanksgiving always comes and goes too fast. We often think, “We need more time to focus on the Thanksgiving holiday.” For many, it seems that Thanksgiving gets sandwiched between Halloween and Christmas.

By late September, many of the stores and television commercials are focusing on Christmas.

The only way we can fix the “fast Thanksgiving” holiday is to make Thanksgiving celebration every day. We shouldn’t wait until Thanksgiving to give thanks but give thanks every day.

A thankful heart is a healthier heart. Living in an attitude of Thanksgiving celebrates the gift of life and every opportunity to live life.

Many of us have dreaded the shorter days. Dark by 6 o’clock and soon by 5 or even 4:30 in some areas. I used to always dread that but my attitude has changed. I’m just happy to be alive to experience the changing seasons. Take advantage of these cooler, shorter days to get some rest. Longer days will be back soon and you can mow grass, work or walk until 9:00 or later every evening. Go with the flow and enjoy the differences.

I miss the Thanksgivings when my mom and dad were alive and mother cooked. If everyone got together, we could have 20 people in the house. This was a tiring time for my mother. Be sure to always praise the person carrying the cooking load.

Time passes quickly. Every day we should embrace the day. When you see someone, talk to someone, share a meal with someone then by all means embrace and savor the moment. Give thanks for all occasions that you have to spend time with others whether family or friends.

