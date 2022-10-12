By: Ernie Wren

Ashland Optimist “Halloween Spooktacular”, an annual community event, will be held on Monday, October 31st, from 5pm to 7pm at the Ashland Optimist Building. The costume competitions will be held at 6pm with prizes being awarded soon after. Businesses, organizations, families, and individuals are invited to give candy at tables inside or from their car trunk in the parking lot. This event is FREE to both families and participants. This event is now entering its fifth year. Originally envisioned and started up by yours truly as a place for children and families to engage with the community and businesses for “trick-or-treat” in a safe environment, I am very happy to see how this event has grown over the years. Costumed kids may also have their pictures taken to be put into the annual Halloween edition of the Boone County Journal. The Journal is looking for page sponsors for the Halloween edition photo pages, so feel free to email gene@bocojo.com to become a sponsor. To reserve a free table/space at this event, just go to www.ashlandoptimist.org and follow the page links.

Youth Basketball registrations are also now live on the Optimist page and are due November 1st. Grades 1st through 6th may register at www.ashlandoptimist.org . The focus for this program is instruction and basic skills while enjoying a healthy activity. For those wondering when the next Bingo Night is, put Friday night, November 4th on your calendar at 6:30pm. It will be a lot of fun, with great food and games.

