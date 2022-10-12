Our strike out cancer game against Jefferson City on 10-5, to raise money for sophomore Brooklyn Smith fighting Lymphoma went 12 innings with Jeff City coming out on top. Thank you to everyone that attended and supported the Smith family. The game was announced by Cosmo from Y107, we appreciate him being able to attend. Also in attendance, retired Coach Crystal Branch who is also in a battle against cancer as well.

We also had a pancake breakfast fund raiser on 10-8.

With the two fundraisers we were able to raise almost $5,000 for the family

