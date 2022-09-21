Provided By:

Rebekah Hammett

On September 14, 2022, 28 Ashland FFA members traveled to Mexico, Missouri to attend the Area IV Leadership Conference. FFA members listened to keynote speaker Jackson Sylvester, National FFA Secretary and Missouri State FFA Officer, Hannah Rice. Greenhand members, 9th graders, had a blast interacting with others members from our area and learning about SAE’s, career opportunities, their agriculture teachers and much more! Our Chapter members, 10-12th grade members had the opportunity to work with our Missouri State FFA Officer, the National FFA Officer, heard about Ag Ed on the Move and learned how to positively share the importance of agriculture on social media!

