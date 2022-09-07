By: Ernie Wren

It is that time of year, school is in session! The Fall 2022 Walking School Bus program begins on Monday, September 12th and goes through Friday, September 30th. A Walking School Bus (WSB) is a group of children who walk to school together under the supervision of adult leaders (e.g. a parent/grandparent or community member). The program promotes good health, a cleaner environment, reduced traffic around school, and a ready-to-learn attitude for the school day. To be a WSB adult volunteer walker, please contact Joan Seidel at jseidelpetralia@gmail.com. The WSB will have two “bus stops” or starting points for walkers:

Ashland Childcare Center Route, which is the intersection of Liberty Lane and Douglas Drive. Adult supervision begins at 7:15 AM; children start walking to school at 7:30. Kids can arrive any time between 7:15 AM and 7:30 AM.

Ashland Public Library Parking Lot Route– Adult supervision begins at 7:15 AM; children start walking to school at 7:30. Kids can arrive any time between 7:15 AM and 7:30 am.

Lakeside Ashland is opening with a variety of sneak peek events and special programs. You might want to get tickets to the September 16th celebration of food trucks, the Norm Ruebling Band, tethered hot air balloon rides, and watching “Sing 2” on the big screen. Tickets are only $10 each and can be found at www.lakesideashland.com .

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal