Boone County Missouri

Sheriff’s Office

On 09/02/2022, at approximately 7:46 pm, Boone County Joint Communications received a 911 call in reference to an unknown problem at a residence in the 18000 block of S Old Route A (Hartsburg, MO). The caller reported finding an adult male subject unconscious inside a residence with obvious signs of serious injury and a questionable life status.

Boone County deputies and personnel from other assisting agencies responded to the scene and located a 52-year-old male victim deceased within the residence. The victim had obvious injuries indicative of an assault and homicide.

Collin Q. Knight, age 23 of Hartsburg, was quickly identified as a suspect in this case and law enforcement began searching the area for Collin. At approximately 8:13 pm, Collin Knight was located at a nearby residence and taken into custody.

Collin Knight has been arrested for First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action and is currently being held in the Boone County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information may become available at a later time.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.