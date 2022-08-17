By: Ernie Wren

I have developed a philosophy of “If it’s a good book to read, it’ll be made into a movie, and I’ll catch it then.” Currently most of my reading is done online as I am somewhat of a news junkie. However, I was recently drawn to a social media promo of the book “The Big Door Prize”. The book’s description states: “What would you do if you knew your life’s potential? That’s the question facing the residents of Deerfield, Louisiana, when the DNAMIX machine appears in their local grocery store. It’s nothing to look at, really–it resembles a plain photo booth. But its promise is amazing: With just a quick swab of your cheek and two dollars, the device claims to use the science of DNA to tell you your life’s potential..’

This description intrigued me, so, for the first time in years, I checked out a book from Southern Boone County Public Library. This also started me thinking, how about a book club of adults that met for coffee to discuss this selection as the “2022 One Read Winner”? I have also thought about starting up a morning walking club at the Ashland Optimist Club, is there interest? Anyway, back to the library. Our local library is a wonderful resource, and if you have kids five years old and younger, on Monday, August 29th, Discovery Time” at 9:30am, you can bring your child in for an hour of quality fun and skills development.

