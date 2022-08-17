By: Ernie Wren

Mark Ross has been recently hired as the new head coach for the Southern Boone Eagles football program. He takes over for former coach Trent Tracy who was promoted to Activities Director. Coach Ross most recently coached for the Marceline, MO football program over the past four years. During his time at Marceline, his team had a 42-7 win/loss record in Class 1, having gone to the 2019 semifinals and the 2020 state championship game. The Marceline Tigers finished their 2020 season with a 12-2 record. Coach Ross will now work to achieve the same success with the Southern Boone Eagles. He recently took the time to answer five questions put forth by the Boone County Journal.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal