State and regional health officials are announcing a monkeypox vaccine distribution plan for the St. Louis area that expands eligibility for vaccination based on recent increased transmission of the virus in the region.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has designated the St. Louis County Department of Public Health as the St. Louis region’s vaccine hub for St. Louis County, the city of St. Louis and St. Charles and Jefferson counties. DHSS has distributed 1,900 vials of monkeypox vaccine to DPH for use within the region and for distribution to other areas of the state that may experience an increase in need for vaccine availability. Based on very recent CDC guidance, several people may be vaccinated with each vial, and Missouri public health officials are incorporating this guidance into vaccination plans.

