Before the COVID-19 pandemic meeting new people, new families, and new friends was extremely difficult in the area, especially if you do not have children in the school district. Now as ability to say hi to a new person seems impossible, SoBoCo Parents as Teachers are stepping in to help families with young children.

The Southern Boone School District Parents as Teachers, PAT, program is attempting to bring together families during the COVID-19 pandemic while people are advised to physically and socially distance themselves by implementing “Parents Cafe”.

Parent’s cafe is planned to be a monthly zoom call managed by the SoBoCo PAT educators to bring parents of similar aged children together in a safe environment.

By Carson Blake