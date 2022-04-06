The SoBo High School choir enjoyed a highly successful event at the District Music competition held at Osage High School March 26, with 10 students achieving an “exemplary” rating and a trip to the State Competition to be held in late April at Mizzou. “This was one of the best days we’ve had as a school,” said Music Director Justin Nabors. “We had four soloist singers and two different ensembles advance to State. That is an outstanding accomplishment for a small school considering that music competitions do not divide schools by size, so we were competing against the likes of Rock Bridge and Jefferson City.” Additionally, two musicians also secured a trip to State: Lila Frazier on piano and Eleanor Samuels, alto sax. The exemplary performers and the number of their awards are:

