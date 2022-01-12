By: Ernie Wren

It was a quiet week as a winter chill set in around town. Century Tattoo might appear that it has closed its doors, but rest assured, the store is only going through a major indoor remodel and will be reopening in February. It is the same for King Theodore Records. It’s great to see some upkeep going on local buildings! The new café coming into town, The Dandy Lion on Main, is coming along fast with a remodel as well. The Dandy Lion is planning to open in February, with a grand opening event on March 12th. This will be a unique café in Ashland, I’m looking forward to the diversity of products and atmosphere it will offer. Another ribbon cutting to keep on the calendar is for the new city hall, its dedication will be on January 28th at 2pm in the new location. Additional future events include a spring fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce, and a murder mystery on March 19th, more details to follow. The Chamber also has some great hosted speakers, and on February 10 Sara Walsh will be the guest speaker for its “Breakfast for Your Brain”. If you’re a local business owner/employee, you might find it worthwhile to check into Chamber membership if you have not already joined. The Chamber will also be hosting the “2022 Annual Meeting of Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce and Annual Awards Banquet” on January 20, 2022, at the Optimist Building. Social time is at 6pm (sponsored by Connections Bank) with dinner and program to follow. For more information on all of these, you can go to www.southernboonechamber.com .

