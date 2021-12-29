By: Emily Salter

My name is Emily Salter. I am excited to announce that I am running for Southern Boone County Board of Education. I have lived in Ashland for the last 35 years and I am a proud graduate of the Southern Boone school district. My husband Stacy Salter has lived in Ashland the last 32 years and is also a proud graduate of Southern Boone. Together we own several local small businesses, including Salter Lawn Service. As a partner in many different business ventures, I have developed skills in leadership, problem-solving, finance and communication which will help me serve our growing community. My husband and I have five children currently enrolled in the Elementary School, Middle School and High School. Through our children we hope to pass on our Eagle Pride to the next generation.

