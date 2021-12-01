By Travis Naughton

As reflected in recent developments including the expansion of city limits, the confirmation of a new client at Cartwright Business and Technology Park, and the addition of two new coffee shops, Ashland continues to live up to its slogan “Growing Forward”. At its November 2nd meeting, the Ashland Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to pass Ordinance 1381, extending the corporate limits of the city to include a 15.15-acre parcel of land adjacent to recently annexed land at Log Providence Road, west of Highway 63. Despite the objections of several local residents including Allen Bunch and Susan Skinner, the Board approved the request of landowner Rob Wolverton to have his property annexed by the city. Wolverton plans to have the parcel rezoned for commercial use in order to build a facility for pregnant women called St. Raymond’s House.

