By: Ernie Wren

As we head into Thanksgiving weekend, there is a lot to be thankful for. On Thursday, the 25th from 10am to 2pm, is the “Annual Thanksgiving Dinner Benefiting Veterans” at the Skyline Café, 105 E. Broadway in Ashland. The cost of the meal is a suggested donation to “Welcome Home”, which is a community support organization for veterans. Ashland Mayor Richard Sullivan recently announced that after 3 ½ years of service to the community, he will not be seeking a second term as Mayor so that he can focus on his family. As with any elected official, it is easy to find reasons for praise as well as criticism. I remember once being told as an Optimist volunteer overseeing youth sports that the only way you will not upset anyone is to do nothing. Fortunately, there are individuals like Richard who are willing to donate significant time and effort to do something, and we are grateful for that. Richard has made a tremendous difference to our community. He’s been involved with everything from “Richard Rabbit”, operating the children’s train at the 2019 Christmas celebration, advocating for the Optimist Community Swim Pool to supporting park renovations. I believe he would be the first to state that he has made some mistakes along the way, but that is a normal part of community service. Thank you, Mayor Sullivan, for your time and strong efforts to serve our wonderful city.