One third of the homeless population in the United States are veterans, making 600 plus homeless veterans in the state of Missouri. “It’s Thanksgiving and you can’t be more thankful than for the veterans. A lot of people don’t realize how much veterans do for our country,” said Brenda Ravenscraft. Ravenscraft at the Skyline Cafe in downtown Ashland is focusing her Thanksgiving meal by donation towards the Welcome Home program for homeless veterans. This is the seventh year for the Thanksgiving meals by donation. Meals will be served at Skyline Cafe to eat in or to-go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, or until meals run out. Donations will go directly to the Welcome Home program, that Ravenscraft volunteers weekly throughout the year. “We have had between 100 to 150 people, depending on the year,” said Ravenscraft. Skyline Cafe will be serving a full Thanksgiving meal, including a choice of turkey or ham and homemade pumpkin pies from locally donated pumpkins. “People have told me you can’t tell the difference between ‘box’ potatoes and real potatoes but you can,” said Ravenscraft. Justine Rogers start ed pealing potatoes the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.”