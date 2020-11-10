The city of Ashland plans to open a new YMCA location in the near future, complete with a series of expansions and added amenities.

Ashland Branch Director Kip Batye predicts the YMCA will open Spring 2022. The expected date of completion for this project is yet to be finalized, but is expected in late March or early April. The new location will be at 405 South Main Street.

The current YMCA at 101 W Broadway in Ashland is a leased facility. With membership rates increasing within a limited space, the organization decided to pursue expansion in an entirely separate building.The ultimate goal is to supply the community with an outlet for improved exercise and positive social interaction.

By Sofi Zeman