The red hot chili pepper caricature logo by Jim Dyke; high-res image of the car with patriotic background; Crew Chief and Papa, Jerry Clatt and Kayden Clatt at Randolph County Raceway First Annual Weiner Nationals Ryan Brewer Memorial Race in July; Nikki Clatt, Kayden Clatt and Justin Sommerlot at the Randolph County Raceway First Annual Weiner Nationals Ryan Brewer Memorial Race in July.