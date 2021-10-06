By: Ernie Wren

October looks like it will be a busy, and exciting month, around town. This weekend, October 9th and 10th is of course the annual Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival. The festivities begin with a parade at 9am on Saturday, and there will be vendors, food, and activities throughout the weekend. IMPORTANT traffic information from their website:

From Route A go south on Old Highway 63. Veer right onto North Mt. Pleasant Road and continue south. Follow North Mt. Pleasant Road south and continue on it as it changes to South Mt. Pleasant Road. Veer right onto Soft Pit Hill Road. Continue on Soft Pit Hill Road until it changes to Hartsburg Bottom Road. Continue west on Hartsburg Bottom Road until you reach Bush Landing Road. Turn right on Bush Landing Road and you will be directed to the parking area.

Upon leaving the festival you will be directed west and north on River Road. Continue traveling north on River Road until you reach Route M in Wilton. Turn right on Route M and follow it through Ashland back to Highway 63.

Route A will be closed to festival traffic with the exception of motorcycles. Christian School Road will be closed to festival traffic. Both Route A and Christian School will be open to local traffic while the festival is operating.

