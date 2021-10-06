Irene Nichols, of Hartsburg, passed away September 28, 2021 at Ashland Healthcare, she was 94 years old. Irene was born in Hartsburg on April 23, 1927, the daughter of Clarence and Celia Sappington, Nichols. She married Paul Nichols on April 28, 1945 in Hartsburg and he survives. Irene retired from the Missouri Book Store where she worked as a stocker. She was a member of Hartsburg Baptist Church, loved quilting and doing craft shows with her husband.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 2:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home with burial following in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Hartsburg. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00pm

Survivors also include her children, Gary Dean Nichols, Dwayne (Ronda) Nichols of Hartsburg and Debbie (Tim) Greene of Ashland, 6 grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren and 5 great, great grandchildren

She was preceded in death by one infant child, her brother, Grover Nichols and her sister, Delois Begemann.

In Lieu of flowers memorial Contributions are suggested to Hartsburg Baptist Church in care of the family.