Harold Ivan Lewis, 60, of New Florence, formerly of Montgomery City and Hartsburg, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Andrew’s of New Florence.

Harold was born January 8, 1960 in Louisiana, Missouri, a son of Jesse James and Jamey Carolyn “Kay” (Butner) Lewis.

He was a 1978 graduate of Wellsville-Middletown R-1 High School. Harold continued his education in the agriculture department at the University of Missouri – Columbia for 3 years.

On July 27, 1979 in Columbia, Missouri, he married Diana Grace Thomas. They were the parents of three children, Brian, Kim and Katie.

Harold spent most of his life in Hartsburg, where he attended Peace Church.

He had been employed at True Green in Columbia in the sales department for over 4 years. Harold had also been a car salesman all over the country for different dealerships.

Harold was an avid sports fan. In earlier years, he enjoyed baseball and basketball. While in high school, he had been a junior Olympics in both discus and shotput and had played legion baseball. Harold enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. More than anything, he loved his children and grandchildren.

Harold is survived by his three children, Brian Lewis and Christina Ketterman, of Ashland, Kim Fleetwood and husband, Derek, of Ashland and Katie Lewis, of Boonville; grandchildren, Bailey (Ryan) Schoening, of Auxvasse, Cameron Lewis, of Columbia and Aviana Weiman, of Boonville; great-grandson, Brenton Schoening, of Auxvasse; mother, Jamey Carolyn “Kay” Lewis, of Montgomery City; father, Jesse James Lewis and wife, Joyce, of Perry; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Linda Lewis, of Montgomery City; in addition to several nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 7th at Reach Community Church in Montgomery City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association c/o Myers Funeral Home, 203 East Bates Street, Wellsville, MO 63384.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at,

www.myersfuneralhome.biz