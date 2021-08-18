By: Ernie Wren

Some really fun stuff going on “around town” this next week, starting off with the Hartsburg American Legion “Fried Chicken Dinner” on Saturday, August 21st, from 4pm to 7pm. There will also be a silent auction, both of which are located at the American Legion Hall, 71 S. 2nd Street in Hartsburg. Adult meals are $13, Kids 10 years old and under can eat for $7. I’m always in for some great food and competitive auctions, so if you’ve got time, join me in supporting the Hartsburg American Legion this weekend. The “Peace*Love*Cure” fundraiser for Sadie and Leukemia Awareness is coming up on August 28th at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 11am to 2pm. Another great cause, with great food and silent auction action. Run the Good Race” 5K/10K is still on for the Ashland Baptist Church at the Fall Festival September 11th. Tim Roth, Assistant Superintendent of the Southern Boone School District would like anyone interested in driving a school bus or substitute teaching to contact the district as there is a large need on both counts. Even if you can just drive a bus to special events, every bit helps. Substitute teaching is also a great way to help the district while earning some extra income. If you’ve got 60 hours of college and can pass a background check, check it out. Additionally, Superintendent Chris Felmlee is happy to have Matt Sharp on board as the new Public Relations Director for Southern Boone County R-1 Schools. In case his name sounds familiar, you might have heard him on the radio at 94.3 KAT Country. Donkey Races! Yes, something many of us have enjoyed watching in the past is returning to Ashland on October 16th, 6:30pm, at the Optimist rodeo arena. The Cattlemen’s Day Club has been gracious in working with the Chamber of Commerce to bring this fundraising event back, along with a corn hole tournament. If you’ve ever wanted to ride a donkey in a race, now you can for $50, or $100 if you want your company logo included. More information to come, but now’s a good time to mark it on your calendar.

