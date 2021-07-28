By: Gene Rhorer

The City of Ashland took up a conditional use permit for Lakeside Ashland Tuesday night. Lakeside Ashland is located at 5900 E Log Providence Road. The property is approximately 35 acres, with the first phase being a total of 20 acres. The first phase will include a stage, movie screen, parking lot, proposed concession stand, small lake with a beach splash area and also a playground. The property is currently zoned for general commercial use. Crockett engineering is working with Parks Property, LLC., The owner to develop the property. Ashland staff felt since the smaller phase would be implemented instead of the full-site plan a conditional use would be appropriate.

