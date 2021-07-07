By: Ernie Wren

This week’s “Around Town” is a bit shorter since I have a separate article in this paper with more in depth coverage of the July 4th “Fire in the Sky” event. What a success! Against all odds, including the recent “Missouri Monsoon Season”, Alderman Dorise Slinker pulled off what hadn’t been accomplished before, namely, an Ashland fireworks celebration. Dorise had to jump a lot of hurdles and deal with a few nay-sayers to make this event happen. In the end, he united the community, citizens, businesses and organizations. You can read more about it in this week’s article covering the event. Kudos to all who made this happen! This Saturday, July 10, there are various activities going on which many will enjoy. From 10am to 2pm at the Ashland City Park, there will be an “Ashland City Park Birthday Bash”. There will be free ice cream cups provided by Central Dairy (while supplies last) and a bounce house provided by “Leap Frog Inflatables”. There will also be fundraising efforts for Helping Hands of Southern Boone (HH) at “Second Saturday” in the downtown business district. Booth rental funds in the American Legion Hall will be donated to HH, and there will be a garage sale and bake sale at the USA Mortgage – Team Ashland office across from city hall. Come out and support local businesses while also helping an organization that provides local resources to those in need. It’s good to see activities returning to normal in Ashland, even though it is still highly recommended by health officials to practice safety and prevention in terms of Covid-19. The Southern Boone YMCA is starting up the “Silver Sneakers” program again in their exercise rooms (lunch and snacks provided, RSVP at the YMCA front desk). On July 8th from 11am to Noon there will be presentations on “Healthy Snacks” and “Maintaining Bone Health Through Nutrition”.

