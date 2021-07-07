Launched on the Grow Native! website on June 29, the Grow Native! Native Gardens of Excellence program features plantings of native plants in designed, well-maintained gardens and in other native landscape plantings in the lower Midwest. One of the featured sites is the Southern Boone County Library Landscape in Ashland, Missouri. “The gardens and landscape plantings selected and showcased in this program are not limited by size, scope, or professional involvement,” said Ronda Burnett, Grow Native! Committee Chair. “Some have been designed by landscape architects or designers while others are informal, seeded landscapes, and some are professionally maintained while others are maintained by volunteers.” The Grow Native! Native Gardens of Excellence are located in a variety of settings ranging from multi-acre plantings associated with commercial properties; formal, urban gardens; and even small community plots.