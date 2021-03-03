Congratulations to the new Southern Boone Area YMCA as the new facility opens this Friday, March 5. MU Health Physical Therapy is opening a little earlier in the week for patients. This is a great development for our community which should significantly increase the number of health-related activities and services. The larger facility will allow for social distancing and better ventilation for those who might be hesitant to use it during these times (which, of course, is a personal decision regardless). If you are so inclined, stop by for a membership if you do not have one, and join in on the fun! The new Y is located on south Main St., close to Henry Clay Blvd.

Curling as a sport in Ashland? What? Isn’t that a Canadian “thing”? Well, yes and no. It is certainly very popular in the winter Olympics, and in Canada as a youth sport. However, curling actually originated in Scotland, where people played the sport as early as the 16th century. Around the beginning of the 1800’s, curling moved into Canada, and has since grown in popularity worldwide. It was introduced into the winter Olympic games at Nagano in 1998. But what does this have to do with Ashland? At this past weekend’s Eastern Missouri Optimist Convention, support for the introduction of this sport to Missouri communities was discussed. The local Ashland Optimist Club is currently considering whether this is feasible. While Optimist International sponsors youth curling leagues and camps, it is still relatively new to many areas. Curling, which is normally viewed on ice, can also be played on dry surfaces. The great thing about curling is that since the size and speed of players is not an advantage, it is fun for all kids. More information to come.

By Ernie Wren