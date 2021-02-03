The following individuals have signed up to appear on the April 6, 2021 local boards.
Office for the City of Ashland
Nathan Volkart-Ward One; Loren Plank-Ward One
Stephanie Bell-Ward Two
Elisabeth Sobczak-Ward Three; Dorise Slinker-Ward Three
School Board
Tammra Aholt, Kristopher Harmon, Francis Lyn Woolford
Fire Board
In the race for two (2) 6-year term Directors:
1. Terry Hilgedick; 2. a write-in line will be added
In the race for one (1) 4-year term Director (to fill an unexpired term of a Director who resigned):
1. Brandon Glascock
