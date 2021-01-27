State Rep. Sara Walsh wants to protect all Missouri workers from having their livelihoods threatened due to a government-enforced shutdown. Walsh filed HB 851 to put an end to the classification of “non-essential workers” and ensure all occupations in the state are designated as essential.

Walsh said it’s imperative to protect not just the workers on the frontline dealing with the pandemic, but all workers who play a vital role in keeping the state’s economy working, and who depend on their jobs to support their families.

